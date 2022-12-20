Short Interest in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Decreases By 12.6%

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 944,400 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the November 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Honda Motor Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE HMC opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39. Honda Motor has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HMC. TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,885,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

