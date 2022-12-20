Short Interest in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Drops By 12.3%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the November 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of iTeos Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 33,780 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $897,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $698.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. iTeos Therapeutics had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 57.48%. Analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

