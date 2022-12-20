Short Interest in Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Decreases By 12.8%

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the November 15th total of 156,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 97.2 days.

Keywords Studios Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYYWF opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of $24.19 and a 52-week high of $40.36.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

