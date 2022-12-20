Short Interest in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Drops By 12.9%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,290,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the November 15th total of 37,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

LI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price target on the stock. CLSA reduced their price target on Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Li Auto by 33.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 329,624 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,000,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 19,791,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of -69.10 and a beta of 0.58. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

