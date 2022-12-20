Short Interest in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Declines By 11.8%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In other news, Director Niall O’donnell sold 32,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $629,336.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,714,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,611,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $78,543,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,788,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,441,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,405,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 258.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 713,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

MIRM opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $663.66 million, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.34. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $30.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

