Short Interest in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Drops By 12.8%

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the November 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 103,862 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 41.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Skillful Craftsman Education Technology alerts:

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of EDTK opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

Featured Stories

