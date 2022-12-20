Short Interest in Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Drops By 8.8%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 147,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Willow Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of Willow Biosciences stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Willow Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.
About Willow Biosciences
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willow Biosciences (CANSF)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.