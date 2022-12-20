Short Interest in Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Drops By 8.8%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 147,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Willow Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Willow Biosciences stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Willow Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

