SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,756 Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 22,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,087,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,168,000 after buying an additional 79,934 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 72.9% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 31,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 13,182 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHC opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.