SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,424 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,424 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.38. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

