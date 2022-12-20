SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Buys New Position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $52.11.

About Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

