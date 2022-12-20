SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Buys Shares of 679 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 679 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $137.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.71.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

