SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Buys Shares of 755 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 755 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 241,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,259,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,259,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,277 shares of company stock worth $7,928,038 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $156.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $122.92 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.03 and its 200 day moving average is $148.96.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $940.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

