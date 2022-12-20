SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Invests $109,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $196.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

