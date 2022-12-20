SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Invests $45,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $1,833,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $1,639,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $87.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.07. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

