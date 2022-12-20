SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Invests $52,000 in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 251,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 223,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 23,027 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68.

