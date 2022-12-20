SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Invests $63,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,434 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.38. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

