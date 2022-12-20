SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Invests $65,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 389 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after acquiring an additional 606,893 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,577 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $152.27 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.85 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

