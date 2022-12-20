SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 543 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medtronic Price Performance
Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $102.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.47%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.26.
Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic
In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
