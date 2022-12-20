SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 543 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $102.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.