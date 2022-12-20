SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $237.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.50. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $286.72.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.