SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $237.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.50. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $286.72.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.