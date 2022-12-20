SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Takes $55,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 369 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FDX opened at $168.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.25. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.60.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

