SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Takes $63,000 Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $54.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 55.55%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.