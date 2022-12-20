SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Takes $95,000 Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:DTM opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.12.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.73 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.02%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

