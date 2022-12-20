SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 372 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $150.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of -305.10, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

