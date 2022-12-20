SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Takes Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 233,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 50,604 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,060,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 45,635 shares during the period. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average of $48.66.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.