SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 4.8 %

DIS opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $156.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $85.41 and a one year high of $160.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

