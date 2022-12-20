SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $108.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.83.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

