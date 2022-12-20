SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Takes Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WELL opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 138.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 530.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.