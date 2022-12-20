SMI Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,807 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 14.8% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $45,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,020,000 after buying an additional 3,049,952 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,258 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,806 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.33 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $85.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

