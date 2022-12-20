SMI Advisory Services LLC Invests $595,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.2% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $74.73.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
