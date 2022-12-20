SMI Advisory Services LLC Invests $595,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.2% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.