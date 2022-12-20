SMI Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

SMI Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,080 shares during the quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 323.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after acquiring an additional 81,429 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 87,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 771,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after acquiring an additional 376,426 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

