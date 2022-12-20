SMI Advisory Services LLC Sells 95 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SMI Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.3% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410,694 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,772 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $350.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.63 and its 200-day moving average is $359.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

