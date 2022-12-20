Solitude Financial Services Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Solitude Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Solitude Financial Services owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 152,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 261,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.