Solitude Financial Services Buys 3,220 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $74.58 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $82.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.36.

