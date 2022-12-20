Solitude Financial Services Has $1.40 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Solitude Financial Services raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.42.

Shares of BABA opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $138.70. The company has a market cap of $230.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.21.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

