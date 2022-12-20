Solitude Financial Services Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Solitude Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Solitude Financial Services owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $98,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $21.47.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.