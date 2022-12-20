Solitude Financial Services Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Solitude Financial Services lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

