Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of LOV opened at $0.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 93.97% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spark Networks will post -7.59 EPS for the current year.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

Further Reading

