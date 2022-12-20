SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Reduced by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.4% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GLD opened at $166.32 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.24 and its 200-day moving average is $162.00.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

