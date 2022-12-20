SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 6.7% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $166.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.00. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

