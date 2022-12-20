SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,319,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,280 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.2% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.75% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $97,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.93.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

