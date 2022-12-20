Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Given Buy Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

SAVE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.22.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth about $1,528,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 7.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth about $3,644,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth about $11,879,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.