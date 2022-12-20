Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Spirit Airlines Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 164.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 198.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 582.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

