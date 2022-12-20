Splunk Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.51) Per Share (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Splunk in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush analyst I. Koujalgi expects that the software company will earn ($2.51) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Splunk’s current full-year earnings is ($2.19) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Splunk’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Splunk from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Splunk to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

SPLK opened at $82.80 on Monday. Splunk has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $150.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.45.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 179.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

