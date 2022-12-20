Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Decreased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Starbucks by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after buying an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $190,270,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average is $87.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

