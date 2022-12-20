Sterneck Capital Management LLC Acquires 870 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,864 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.5% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.4% in the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,114 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,338 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.2% in the third quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 59.0% in the third quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,666 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,324,000 after buying an additional 107,528 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average of $101.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $85.41 and a 12-month high of $160.32. The company has a market capitalization of $156.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

