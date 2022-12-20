StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOL has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group reduced their target price on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark reduced their target price on BIOLASE to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on BIOLASE to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 11.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 8.2% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 52,887 shares during the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

