StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
BIOL has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group reduced their target price on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark reduced their target price on BIOLASE to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on BIOLASE to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
BIOLASE Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
About BIOLASE
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
