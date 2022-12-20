StockNews.com Downgrades Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.53.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $100.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.56. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $68.57 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

