StockNews.com Downgrades Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE UBA opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $747.78 million, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $21.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 146.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

