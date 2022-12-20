StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Birks Group (NYSE:BGI)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Birks Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of BGI stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $5.99.
About Birks Group
