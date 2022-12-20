StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DURECT from $6.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $3.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $88.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.17. DURECT has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DURECT

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 136.99% and a negative return on equity of 72.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DURECT by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,479,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC increased its position in DURECT by 8.3% in the third quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 525,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in DURECT by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 52,255 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in DURECT by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,124,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.